On the Road to Victory: AHS Homecoming

The Algona High School Bulldogs were traveling on the Road to Victory during their 2017-18 Homecoming Week held on Sept. 24-29.

The week was kicked off with students from each grade, gathering together to decorate the high school hallways for the fun-filled week of costumes, games and general Homecoming festivities.

Bringing home first place for the best-decorated hallway was the sophomore class with the seniors claiming the title of the best billboards.

As the week progressed, students were seen wearing many different outfits for Athletes vs. Mathletes Day, Destination Day, Teacher Look Alike Day, Holiday Day and the traditional red and black Spirit Day.

