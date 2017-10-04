Home / Home

On the Road to Victory: AHS Homecoming

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 10:16am admin1
By: 
Alyssa Larson

The Algona High School Bulldogs were traveling on the Road to Victory during their 2017-18 Homecoming Week held on Sept. 24-29. 

The week was kicked off with students from each grade, gathering together to decorate the high school hallways for the fun-filled week of costumes, games and general Homecoming festivities.

Bringing home first place for the best-decorated hallway was the sophomore class with the seniors claiming the title of the best billboards. 

As the week progressed, students were seen wearing many different outfits for Athletes vs. Mathletes Day, Destination Day, Teacher Look Alike Day, Holiday Day and the traditional red and black Spirit Day. 

 

For more on this story, please see the Oct. 5 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here