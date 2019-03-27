Road damage estimated at $200,000

Two issues concerning Kossuth County roads were discussed at the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

County Engineer Doug Miller provided an update on gravel road conditions around the county. He said, after talking to Doug Crouch and county foremen on Tuesday morning, if water is not on the road or water is not running over the road, the roads are "pretty much" back in anticipated conditions for this time of year.

