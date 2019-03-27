Home / Home

Road damage estimated at $200,000

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 2:41pm admin1
Supervisors address bill regarding large truck loads
Alan Van Ormer

Two issues concerning Kossuth County roads were discussed at the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

County Engineer Doug Miller provided an update on gravel road conditions around the county. He said, after talking to Doug Crouch and county foremen on Tuesday morning, if water is not on the road or water is not running over the road, the roads are "pretty much" back in anticipated conditions for this time of year.

Read the whole story in the March 28 Kossuth County Advance.

