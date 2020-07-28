Home / Home
The front of the Feed Mill was an opportunity for Connie Ludwig, Brooke Ludwig, Linsay Struecker and her children, Brody and Jacob, to get outdoors and discuss what had been happening in their lives.

Ridiculous Days equal excitement

Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Billie Wille and her daughter Brooklynn were busy browsing on State Street looking for some good deals during Ridiculous Days on Saturday, July 27, in Algona.

“I’m glad they can have Ridiculous Days,” Billie Wille said. “It’s nice to see people out and see what they got in now.”

Bruce Thomas was in a busy Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. on Saturday morning. “This is great. It is a chance for us to get out and about,” he said. “There are always bargains. Merchants are always friendly.”

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory said in talking with several retailers and others there was good traffic throughout the day. “Having garage sales coinciding with Ridiculous Days was very helpful,” she said. “A majority of businesses said their sales were up over last year. It was a good day.”

For more of the story, see the July 30 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

