Ribbon cutting ceremony 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13

ALGONA — The day that many arts lovers have been dreaming about is one day away. On Friday, Jan. 13, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center to officially open the facility.

“I’m just excited to be in there. It is going to be such a change,” said former Algona High School Band Director, John Aboud. “Our community deserves it. I believe they’re going to reflect that feeling in their actions. I don’t think it is what is going to attract people. I think it is what keeps people.”

Scott Buchanan, a trustee with Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust, said the performing arts center leaves nothing left to want. “God bless Ed and Betty (Wilcox) for seeing the need we were going to have,” he said. “It was really beyond my wildest imagination. I couldn’t believe someone was that generous. People in this community are remarkably generous time and again.”

For more on this story, see the Jan. 12 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.