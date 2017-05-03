Returning home to Titonka

After 76 years of lying unidentified in a mass grave in Hawaii, Navy Fireman 1st Class William Henry Kennedy, will be laid to rest next to his mother at the Buffalo Township Cemetery.

Kennedy was the son of William Henry Kennedy Sr. and Elizabeth Martha Erickson Tienan Kennedy.

Growing up in the Titonka area, he attended business school in Texas under the sponsorship of his uncle and decided to make the Navy a career.

Enlisting in Des Moines, he was eventually sent to duty at Pearl Harbor.

