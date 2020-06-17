Retirement, teacher of the year all at once

A special retirement gift awaited Ron Swalve in his last year as a Lucia Wallace third-grade teacher in the Algona Community School District. The Algona Community School Foundation presented the AHS Class of 1979 Award for Excellence in Teaching to Swalve.

“It was a big surprise,” Swalve said. “I credit any success I’ve had with my third-grade team that I work with, who are just outstanding. I’ve been part of a fantastic school district.”

Read the complete story in the June 18 Advance.