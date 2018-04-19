Respect for a 'Lawman's Lawman'

ALGONA — When law enforcement officials get together, the stories do come out. And that was what happened when two former law enforcement officials and the current Kossuth County sheriff got together in Room 21 at Algona Manor.

For a 30-minute period, 101-year-old Ralph Lindhorst and his wife, Lavonne, were telling stories from the past with Don Tietz (1957) and Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch (current.)

On Friday, Lindhorst turned 102 years old.

For more on this story, please see the April 19th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.