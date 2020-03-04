Home / Home

Replacing Kmart

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:54pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

Business leaders have said things are happening in the background to fill the Kmart complex, but as Algona Area Economic Development director John Bilsten said, "nothing has jelled."

Mayor Rick Murphy said groups are addresssing the vacancy. "It is a unified effort to work together for a solution. Visibly, maybe nothing has happened, but behind the scenes we continue to work and work together," he said.

Read more in the March 5 Kossuth County Advance.

