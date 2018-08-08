Rep. Eric Swalwell, Algona native, and J.D. Scholten visit Algona

ALGONA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) and J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate from Sioux City who is running for Congress in District 4, visited Miller’s Sports Bar and Grill to speak with constituents in the Algona area on Tuesday, July 31.

Though Swalwell today has ties to both his California district and Washington, D.C., he grew up in Algona.

“I remember my dad starting the Boys and Girls Club here,” he said. “He did that because he was raised by a single mother. Boys and Girls Club really kept him, I think, from getting in trouble as a kid. He learned a lot about teamwork and working together and community, and he wanted to bring that to Algona. He also started the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Chapter in Algona when he was Chief [of Police], so I just remember community was important to us.



