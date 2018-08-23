Renovation allows for comprehensive view of Kossuth County history

ALGONA — Once the basement renovation project is completed at the Kossuth County Historical Museum, visitors will get a more comprehensive view of the history of Algona and communities in Kossuth County.

Historical Society President Jan Ricke said the museum is important because visitors are able to learn about Algona and Kossuth County ancestors, how they lived, and how they built the areas in Kossuth County. “It will be one spot where we can see all of Kossuth County items,” she said.

