Home / Home

Renewable Fuels infrastructure plan brings more choices at pump

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 1:56pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is quick to say the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure (RFI) program "has been a great success story."

Naig said the Iowa State Legislature decided the program was a worthy goal to increase the availability of a higher blend of ethanol. "We have to have fuel marketers who will invest to offer those higher blends," he said.

Read the complete story in the June 27 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here