Renewable Fuels infrastructure plan brings more choices at pump

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is quick to say the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure (RFI) program "has been a great success story."

Naig said the Iowa State Legislature decided the program was a worthy goal to increase the availability of a higher blend of ethanol. "We have to have fuel marketers who will invest to offer those higher blends," he said.

