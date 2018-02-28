Remembering the early days

ALGONA — One of the first Algona FFA chapter members, Harley Haas, 85, can still remember the first instructor, G.W. Sifert, back in 1947.

“In FFA, the instructor was the backbone of the whole program,” said Haas, sitting in his kitchen in his home in Algona. “I especially enjoyed the parliamentary procedure course he helped us with. It taught me how to be part of the public and to be involved in conducting meetings. At least I had the knowledge of how it had to be done right.”

