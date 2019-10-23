Remember the changes in elections

ALGONA — When voters go to the polls on Nov. 5, they will be voting for both a city and school election for the first time.

“I can see this change impacting the voters that were used to voting for a city election in their own city,” said Amber Garman, Kossuth County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections. “Now they are unable to do that (unless a polling location is in their city). So, the people that live in the city of Fenton, city of Lone Rock and the city of Ledyard now have to travel to their general election precincts."

The Iowa Legislature combined the city and school elections into one election that will be held the first Tuesday in November in odd-numbered years. The polling hours for this year’s election will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

