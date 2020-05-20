Relay for Life goes virtual, all June events suspended

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay for Life of Kossuth County event has been changed to a virtual online event June 12, according to a press release. Organizers are looking at a date in July for the in-person relay.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Tina Coleman, senior Community Development manager for the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Read the complete strory in the May 21 Kossuth County Advance.