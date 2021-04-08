Registration for shots continues, two more COVID deaths here

ALGONA—Kossuth County received doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that requires one inoculation rather than the two required for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the effort to stave off COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

An online signup was held Monday for the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which will be distributed Friday, April 9, 5-8 p.m., at the Whittemore Fire Station, in Swea City at the United Methodist Church and in Algona at the Ernie Williams Harley Davidson Building on Highway 18.

The county’s call center will be open today, Thursday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon, to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday, April 14. The call center phone number is 515-395-9111.

Individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to sign up for whatever type is available to them the soonest, as additional allocations of Johnson and Johnson are not guaranteed for Kossuth County.

Individuals age 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are homebound and unable to attend a vaccine clinic may call 515-295-4450 and press 1 to talk with public health staff to determine if they meet the criteria to receive the vaccine in their home.

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.

Hy-Vee has vaccine

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced last week that it expanded its COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Wisconsin and that it is now available at all of the company’s more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region, including Algona.

Prior to expanding into Wisconsin, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, receiving vaccine supply directly from the CDC. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating in Illinois using vaccine allocated from the state.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only. Patients should visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible according to their state’s guidance. Using the online scheduler, patients can also schedule their second dose appointment (if applicable) when they schedule their first dose appointment, with no account necessary.

In addition to vaccinating at its retail pharmacy locations, Hy-Vee is also working with hundreds of facilities to organize workplace vaccination clinics for front line essential workers and, as state eligibility allows, other workplace employees.

Hy-Vee also offers free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.

Two more deaths

Two more Kossuth County deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the state’s website, as of noon Tuesday, April 6, there have been 60 county residents killed by the virus – 53 as the underlying cause and seven others as a contributing cause.

There were three people hospitalized with the virus, the same as the previous week. Nineteen county residents had a positive test in the past week, with the infection rate standing at 5 percent of those tested.

Since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, there have been 24,624 tests of county residents with 2,209 of those tests returning as positive. Those tests were of 7,866 people and 2,094 of them tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 1,938 are considered recovered.