Registration for 1B vaccine clinics

First responders, school and childcare staff and people 65 and older

In the photo: The call center was activated Thursday morning. This is what it looked like. (Amy Frankl-Brandt photo)

Registration for 1B COVID-19 vaccine clinics opens on Thursday, January 28, with the first clinic scheduled for February 3. Although vaccine supply remains low, clinics will continue as long as doses are available.

Individuals aged 65 and older or those meet the specific criteria for Tier 1 of Phase 1B may register by phoning the Call Center at 515-395-9111. The Call Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 28 and will take phone appointments for the first two vaccine clinics only, planned for February 3 and February 6. There is no online link available for registration at this time. The Call Center will re-open as needed as future clinics are scheduled.

Please do not call Kossuth County Public Health or Kossuth Regional Health Center to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments, as callers will be directed back to the Call Center. Vaccine clinics are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis and are subject to change due to vaccine supply. To hear information about vaccine clinics and who is eligible to receive them, call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the former Ernie Williams Harley Davidson building, located at 2701 Highway 18 in Algona. Appointments are required, no walk-ins will be accepted.

When coming for your appointment, please bring photo I.D., wear a mask and arrive on time. If you have a relevant work or employee I.D. badge, please bring that also. The process of receiving the vaccine will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes, which includes a monitored wait time after receiving the vaccine.

The first vaccine clinic in the 1B group will be open to those aged 65 and older as well as individuals who are included in the Iowa Department of Public Health's defined Tier 1 of 1B, which includes:

· First responders (such as fire fighters, police officers, child welfare social workers)

· Pre-school through 12 grade school staff

· Early childhood education

· Childcare workers

Individuals included in Phase 1A, health care personnel and long-term care employees and residents, may also receive the vaccine at 1B clinics if they have not previously received it. This clinic is not meant for those in 1A who require a second dose.

"The demand for vaccine will likely continue to exceed our supply, but we will work through those challenges as they come and distribute it as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health. "We appreciate your patience and encourage you to use the process we have set up to sign up for vaccine when you are eligible to receive it."

There are some people who should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, including:

· Individuals with current symptoms of COVID-19

· Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days

· Individuals who have received another immunization, such as the influenza vaccine or tetanus shot, within the last 14 days

· Individuals who have received COVID-19 treatments such remdesivir, bamlanivimab or convalescent plasma within the last 90 days.

· If you have questions regarding your health condition and the COVID-19 vaccine, speak with your health care provider.

When vaccine distribution can expand to the next tier within Phase 1B, that will be widely communicated. For more information call the Kossuth County Public Health Hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.