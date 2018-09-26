Reflecting on AHS Homecoming week

ALGONA — As Homecoming has come to an end, Algona High School students reflect on the l week that they had. The week started off on Sunday when students from each grade came into school to create their hallway and billboards. The halls were filled with lots of games, like Monopoly, Life, Mario Kart, and Candyland. The hallway and billboard ranking was the same: first went to juniors, second to the seniors, third to the sophomores, and fourth to the freshmen.

