Receiving gifts from the heart

ALGONA — Fifty boys and girls received special gifts during a Christmas ‘Truck and Doll for Kids” celebration at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“This is a true act of love,” said Barb Bitterman, a member of the

TLC Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church that helped organize the event.

Trinity Lutheran Church, the C.A.R.E. Team and CHIPS all provided an evening for the children and their families that included gifts and a meal. Each of the 25 girls received dolls and clothes. Diane Struecker made the clothes. Each of the 25 boys received Lincoln logs and a truck provided by CHIPS. Also, children received a gift pack that included coloring books, nativity books, Afghans and stuffed animals. In addition, ‘Mighty Moses’ was given to several of the children.

