Reccommendation for KRHC administrator expected

After an executive session Feb. 13, the Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) Board of Trustees is scheduled to recommend to MercyOne its chief executive officer selection.

There are three finalists. On May 1, Scott Curtis took over his current position after serving as CEO and administrator at KRHC. Dar Elbert has served as interim administrator since that time.

Read the complete story in the Feb. 13 Kossuth County Advance.