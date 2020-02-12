Home / Home

Reccommendation for KRHC administrator expected

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:03pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

After an executive session Feb. 13, the Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) Board of Trustees is scheduled to recommend to MercyOne its chief executive officer selection.

There are three finalists. On May 1, Scott Curtis took over his current position after serving as CEO and administrator at KRHC. Dar Elbert has served as interim administrator since that time.

Read the complete story in the Feb. 13 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here