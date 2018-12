Reagan Haynes depicted what Christmas means to her by drawing love and family.

In the picture, Haynes said that there is a grandpa, grandma, dad, mom and a kid. Her drawing is of a general family and is not a parallel of hers.

"We all get together with our family a lot of Christmases," she said.

