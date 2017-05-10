Ready, Set, GLO

ALGONA — Over 600 people filled the Bishop Garrigan High School parking lot on Saturday evening, munching on fresh donuts, watching children play on inflatables and perform on stage all the while preparing for a 3.1 mile trek on the AlGLOna 5K Run/Walk route.

Law Enforcement Officers were speckled across the east side of Algona, blocking off and redirecting traffic, unaware of the night’s festivities. More than one vehicle had to turn around as the run began.

Kendall Pals, Algona Police Chief, was on GLO Run traffic control duty.

For more on this story, please see the May 11 issue of Kossuth County Advance.