RAGBRAI Waypoint towns, logo and entertainment revealed

RAGBRAI will ride through surrounding communities before stopping in Algona on Monday, July 24.

Thousands of cyclists will pass through and stop at West Bend, Whittemore and Wesley.

On Monday, West Bend is the designated meeting town and Whittemore will be the last stop before cyclists reach Algona.

On Tuesday morning, cyclists will roll out of Algona and into Wesley for their first stop before making their way to Clear Lake.

Each day, a particular town along the route is selected as a meeting town, allowing cyclists and their support crews to meet up with each other. This is the only opportunity along the route for the crew and riders to gather together. Worn out cyclists can stop at this point and be bussed back by their crew or simply enjoy a break with their team.

All stops along the route provide a break for riders and an opportunity for refreshments and fun.

For more on this story, please read the March 16 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.