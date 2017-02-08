RAGBRAI to roll through Algona

It is official. The Registers Annual Great Bike Race Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is coming to Algona. Thousands of riders will roll into Algona on Monday, July 24 visiting the sites and spending the night before heading to Clear Lake the next day.

Algona was announced as a host town for the 2017 RAGBRAI route on Saturday Jan. 21 at the route announcement party in Des Moines. This was the first time the City of Algona heard the news. Host towns were not notified of their acceptance prior to this event.

Applications to become a host town were due last September.

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 9 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.