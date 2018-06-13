Home / Home

Racing a three-generation affair

Wed, 06/13/2018
By: 
Cassy Olesen

ALGONA –– Racing is a three-generation affair for the Heiderscheidt family.

Seven-year-old Nixon is following the footsteps of his dad and grandpa by spending hours behind the wheel each month. 

“We went to the Algona fair races two years ago and we asked him if he liked it, and he said yes,” said Nick, Nixon’s dad.

 Growing up, Nick rode a little bit of everything since his dad was a stock car driver.

Dale Heiderscheidt, known to most as “Heidy,” won the first championship on the new Algona track in 1990. He raced for around a decade and now helps Nick with Nixon’s go-kart.

“I do the mechanical, he does the set-up and tires,” said Heidy.

 

For more on this story, please see the June 14 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

