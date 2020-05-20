Races for supervisor, sheriff

Voters are already casting ballots ahead of the June 2 party primary elections in Kossuth County. Early and absentee voting has been encouraged to avoid lines and social distancing problems at the Columbia Events Center on election day.

Of the four county positions on the ballot in the November general election, three have races. The one position that does not have a competitive race is Kossuth County supervisor District 2.

