Quilts stitched to honor veterans

At least 15-20 people spent the weekend at The Quilted Steeple northwest of Algona preparing quilts for veterans through the Quilts of Valor program.

“This is just awesome to know that a veteran will receive a quilt,” Linda Hurlburt said. “We cover everybody with love with these quilts.”

Two of the quilts were given to veterans on Sunday. One went to Korean War veteran, Curtis Gardner, the other to World War II veteran, Dr. William Clegg.

Ann Rehbein, executive director of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, said it all started back in 2003 when a ‘Blue Star’ mother, whose son was deployed had a dream one night she saw a soldier that was distressed. The next scene she saw him covered in a quilt. The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq.

For more on this story, see the Jan. 12 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.