Quilt Show benefits C.A.R.E. Team

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 4:50pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

ALGONA – The Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team held its third annual quilt show Saturday, Sept. 28. The quilt show raised funds that go to the C.A.R.E. Team.

Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team Executive Director Linda Vaudt says it’s a good event to raise money and get word about the C.A.R.E. Team out.

“People that don’t know about us learn what we do,” Vaudt said. “We’re always looking for donations to keep our doors open.”

 

