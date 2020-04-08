A quilt meant to be given during a pandemic

ALGONA—Since 2018, members of the TLC Quilters have been meaning to present an embroidered quilt to David Penton, Kossuth County emergency management coordinator.

On Thursday, March 19, Barb Bitterman, Ellen Gatton and Linda Peters felt it was the perfect day to deliver the quilt to him at the law enforcement center.

“At this time, it is so uncertain. Everybody is fearful. Everybody is afraid to go out. Everybody is afraid to touch somebody,” Bitterman said. “Now we need to pull together more than ever. And God did that by way of this quilt. He touched Dave. It is touching so many lives so that they know that there is someone out there that cares, that loves and wants to comfort and pray over them and uplift them.”

