Putting a smile on a child’s face by fishing

SMITH LAKE — An estimated 125-150 youth lined the shores of Smith Lake on Saturday, June 3, for the annual Algona Morwens Kiwanis Fishing Derby.

“Kiwanis is all about kids,” said Theresa Waechter, one of the coordinators of Saturday’s event. “This brings families together and out to the lake to fish.”

Jason Moser had his family out on the lake fishing.

“We came a couple of years ago and the kids loved it,” he said. “We camp a lot and we fish a lot. We’re outdoors people and we love it.”

