Pushing the customer experience

ALGONA — Samp Construction continues to evolve. The general contractor has made its living doing residential remodeling, new construction and commercial work.

“We’re probably focusing more on sales, project management and the customer experience,” said Nate Samp, who owns the company with his father, Tim. “We are focusing on growing that.”

Since March, Samp Construction has been located in its current building. On Friday, March 17, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at the new offices, located at 500 Norwood Drive.

For more on this story, please see the March 16 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.