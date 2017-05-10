Push to help students graduate with employable skills and less debt

ALGONA — Over the past eight years that Valeria Newhouse has been president of Iowa Lakes Community College, there has been a big push on helping students graduate with employable skills and not leave with a “ton” of debt.

“The focus is on some education beyond high school, but not necessarily a baccalaureate degree for everyone,” she said. “Community colleges really fit that bill. That’s good for us.

“We have so many recession proof careers that we offer in a two-year format that students can at a reduced rate at what a four-year college could be,” she said. “They’re positioned to go into the workforce after two year rather than four years.”

