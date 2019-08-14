Purple Heart day honors Vietnam vets

The Seely-Walsh Post #425 of the American Legion held a ceremony last Wednesday in Whittemore to honor Purple Heart veterans. That day was Aug. 7, which marks national Purple Heart Day, according to Bill Simonson, Sons of the American Legion member.

"We've been doing this for 11 years," Sons of the American Legion Commander Ron Askland said. "Our members and any member of the community" take part.

