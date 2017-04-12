Pulitzer Prize winner with area roots

Art Cullen, a man with deep Algona area roots and tenacity in journalism won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing on Monday, April 10.

Spurred on by his desire for justice, Cullen began writing a series of editorials in the Storm Lake Times, badgering public officials into abiding the law by releasing public records of county donations.

In 2016, the Des Moines Water Works sued Buena Vista, Sac and Calhoun counties for pollution of the Raccoon River. Subsequently, the county began accepting donations without releasing the donations’ origins.

