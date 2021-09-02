Public Safety Night Out in Algona Sept. 9

ALGONA—Free food, exhibits, demonstrations and more than a dozen sponsors are planning for the annual Public Safety Night Out here Thursday, Sept. 9.

The event drew more than 600 people two years ago, but it was canceled at the last minute in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Planners are expecting a larger crowd for this year’s event.

Among this year’s activities is a salute to frontline heroes for their work during the pandemic. That is planned for 6:45 p.m.

Nebraska Street from Dodge Street to about a half block past Moore Street will be blocked off, as well as a portion of Moore Street from Nebraska north to the alley. Activities are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

Get more details in the Sept. 2 Advance.