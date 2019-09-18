Home / Home

Public, officials mix at Algona's night out

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 3:01pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The skies cleared late Thursday afternoon allowing Algona's first Public Safety Night Out to take place.

"I'm very happy it stopped raining because we didn't have a backup plan. It was going to be all or nothing. I feel good," said Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals. "You see senior citizens, you see young children here, teenagers and parents. We have public safety agencies well-represented here."

Read more about the event in the Sept. 19 Advance.

