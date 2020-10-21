Public hearing set on wind farm plan

KOSSUTH COUNTY-—A public hearing has been set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Bancroft Summit Center for the Ledyard Windpower LLC wind energy conversion system.

The permit allows up to 57 potential pad sites to be equipped with Vesta V150, Nordex N149 or the Siemens Gamesa (SG) 5.0-145 wind turbine generations. Each turbine can produce 4.2 to 5 megawatts of power depending on the model. The project would be constructed in Hebron, Ledyard and Springfield townships.

