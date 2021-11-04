Public hearing on second carbon sequestration pipeline set for Lakota

LAKOTA—A second company seeking to bury an carbon dioxide pipeline in Kossuth County has had dates set for public hearings on its proposal.

The Iowa Utilities Board last week issued a letter approving dates and locations for a series of public informational meetings to inform landowners in 36 Iowa counties about a proposed large-scale carbon capture pipeline by Midwest-based Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC. Navigator filed its original request for the meeting dates with the IUB on October 19, 2021, and on October 26, 2021, Navigator filed updated meeting locations in Docket No. HLP-2021-0003.

The pipeline is proposed to span approximately 1,300 miles across five states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Navigator’s pipeline system would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form, and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.

The proposed project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, which is governed by Iowa Code chapter 479B and the IUB’s administrative rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13. Links to Iowa Code and the IUB’s rules are available on the IUB’s website under “Board Activity” in the navigation menu.

The Kossuth County public meeting with company and IUB members is at noon, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Eagle Center in Lakota.

