Providing for those who are less fortunate at Christmas

Fri, 11/23/2018 - 11:53am admin1
Tacos for Tots
By: 
Nathan Moore

ALGONA — Tacos for Tots is a fundraiser put on by the C.A.R.E. Team of Algona to provide Christmas for those who are less fortunate.

The C.A.R.E. team collects donations and things from the community to help the families. The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Monday, Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

See the full story in the Nov. 22 Kossuth County Advance.

 

