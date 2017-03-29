Providing information to an ag community

Many say that information is knowledge. Those attending last week’s Ag Education Day in Emmetsburg soaked in all the information they could from agronomists, an economist, a climatologist and a person who discussed generational differences in the workplace.

Brenda Clark Hamilton, who lives in Algona, said her presentation on generational differences in the workplace is designed to give those present food for thought on what are some perspectives employees of different generations may bring to a workplace and to a farm operation based upon what generation they grew up in.

“We have to be careful not to stereotype,” she said.

She provided insight on Radio Babies, born between 1930 and 1945, Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, Generation X, born between 1965 and 1981, and Generation Y, born between 1982 and 1996.

