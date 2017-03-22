Providing different perspectives for the agriculture community

Farmers and producers are always finding ways to help their businesses grow. The Ag Education Day on Thursday, March 23 provides just that.

“Ag Education Day is a great opportunity to learn about all kinds of different aspects of the ag community,” said Jeff Jensen, who has been on the Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation since 2013. He tries to bring a different perspective to the board and represent specialty crop growers. “There are some great speakers. This gives landowners a different perspective. Sometimes we are able to dig up nuggets they may not be aware of.”

KPACEDC Ag Committee Co-Chair Tom Eischen said the event is a good thing. “It helps educate the farmers, the bankers, anybody in the ag business,” he said. “We have really good speakers that talk.”

For more on this story, please see the March 23 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.