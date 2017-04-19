Providing up-to-date technological resources

Students at every grade level are beginning to advance along side technology as new games, resources and courses are being offered at the Algona Schools.

Jackie Fonley, Algona Schools technology director, works to provide up-to-date technological resources to students and teachers within the Algona schools.

Over the years, major changes in school technology have taken place.

Fonley recalls a time when the school received as much bandwidth as her own home. Bandwidth at the school has since increased exponentially due to an increased demand for Internet usage.

For more on this story, please see the April 20 issue of Kossuth County Advance.