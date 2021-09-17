Proposed new Iowa House Districts split Kossuth County again

ALGONA—Proposed new Iowa House of Representative district lines once again cut Kossuth County in half. People can go to https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings to sign up to make comments at a public hearing on the proposal. There are photos of the two proposed House districts that would involve Kossuth County. Hover on the photo and use the arrows to move from one to the other. There is also a pdf link below which you can use to see a state map of all of the proposed House districts. The decision is now up to the Legislature whether to approve the districts or not. If they are not approved, a second round of maps will be delivered by the Legislative Service Agency.