Property taxes still due March 31, but...

ALGONA — The Kossuth County treasurer’s office can accept property tax payments through April 16 with no penalty according to a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 19, 2020

“The property taxes are still delinquent on April 1, but no penalty will be assessed until April 17,” said Nick Rahm, Kossuth County treasurer.

“That is what is going on right now. Of course it is subject to change.”

The due date for the payment of second half property taxes is March 31.

Since the courthouse is closed to the public, Rahm and his staff are using online services to help with the payments. “Of course there is the mail,” he said. “We have drop boxes outside the north and south doors of the courthouse for people to drop their payments off.”

For more information, see the March 26 Kossuth County Advance.