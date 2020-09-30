Progress Edition & Advance Awards announced in this week's KCA

It is important to celebrate milestones and achievements. That is what the Kossuth County Advance and 107 advertisers do this week in our annual Progress edition. Please read about these businesses, their operations, employees and customers.

At 48 pages, Progress has 44 features on those that are celebrating an achievement, from finishing a first year in business to others well past the 100-year mark. These are about people who made Kossuth County their home and base of operation. Abby Groen, our summer intern, organized this effort and wrote nearly all of these stories.

It also carries 12 stories about people who have made a difference in our communities and are being recognized with our first-ever Advance Awards. Last winter, we began seeking nominations for a dozen different awards. The nominations arrived and we turned to our Reader Advisory Board to assist us in selecting our winners. Our board includes farmer Brian Thilges, educators Christy Peterson and Joe Carter, health care marketer and independent business owner Joanne Roepke-Bode, chamber director Vicki Mallory, business woman Stacy Besch, attorney Scott Buchanan and retiree from business and government Pam Wymore. These people volunteer to help keep the newspaper in touch with various sectors of the community, and we appreciate their regular input and help on this effort. And so, this week, we present to you Progress 2020. Celebrate.

Get the Progress Edition and see who won Advance Awards in the Oct. 1 Kossuth County Advance.