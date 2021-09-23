Home / Home

PROGRESS 2021: Advance Award winners gave to the community

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 7:05am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

Linda Vaudt spent 25 years with the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team, doing whatever she could to ensure needy people and children in our area got whatever help they required. It’s why she is the 2021 winner of the Advance Award for Citizen of the Year from the Kossuth County Advance. 

Vaudt’s determination to help others is a common theme that runs through all of this year’s winners. You can meet all 13 of them in profiles throughout this year's Kossuth County Advance Progress 2021. There are advertisements from 112 businesses and there are 53 business profile stories. The Sept. 23 edition of the Advance carries all of these.

 

 

