Producers visit POW Museum and Nativity Scene

ALGONA — An executive producer and independent producer visited the Camp Algona POW Museum and Algona Nativity Scene last week to do research into the possibility of a feature film depicting the two sites.

“The hope is that they will be able to find a feature film producer that is interested in producing a film about that time and era in history,” said Don Tietz.

Tietz joined Liz Gilman, executive producer of Produce Iowa-State Office of Media Productions and Laura Rowley, an independent producer, in visiting the two sites on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

