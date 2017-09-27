Home / Home

Producers visit POW Museum and Nativity Scene

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 9:27am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — An executive producer and independent producer visited the Camp Algona POW Museum and Algona Nativity Scene last week to do research into the possibility of a feature film depicting the two sites.

“The hope is that they will be able to find a feature film producer that is interested in producing a film about that time and era in history,” said Don Tietz.

Tietz joined Liz Gilman, executive producer of Produce Iowa-State Office of Media Productions and Laura Rowley, an independent producer, in visiting the two sites on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

 

For more on this story, please see the Sept. 28 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

