Proactive, not reactive, with child mental health issues
Thu, 01/02/2020
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Two years ago, Bishop Garrigan instructors Rob Meister, Erin Miller and Stephany Plathe were among several teachers to participate in a mental health first aid class through Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency. They believed it would benefit the entire Bishop Garrigan staff.
A mental health first aid class took place Dec. 4 for all Bishop Garrigan teachers.
