Primary vote could be county’s largest

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 9:12am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

If absentee ballots are any indication, the June 2 primary could be the largest primary in Kossuth County History.

As of Tuesday, May 26, there were more than 3,500 absentee ballots either mailed or already cast, according to the Kossuth County Auditor’s office. The total voted ballots received at the auditor’s office is close to 2,100.

Voted absentee ballots need to be postmarked by Monday, June 1, to be counted.

Get all the details in the May 28 Kossuth County Advance.

