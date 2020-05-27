Primary vote could be county’s largest

If absentee ballots are any indication, the June 2 primary could be the largest primary in Kossuth County History.

As of Tuesday, May 26, there were more than 3,500 absentee ballots either mailed or already cast, according to the Kossuth County Auditor’s office. The total voted ballots received at the auditor’s office is close to 2,100.

Voted absentee ballots need to be postmarked by Monday, June 1, to be counted.

