Primary ballot filling

Four elected Kossuth County positions are up for grabs this year, and the election season gets underway with the statewide party primaries Tuesday, June 2.

March 2 was the first day for candidates to file for the primaries. The last day to file is March 25. Nomination papers are available and can be filled out at the county auditor's office, where candidates can get direction on details like campaign finance reporting regulations.

