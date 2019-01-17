Jenni Weaver is the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors new president.

Her role as the president includes speaking and organizing Chamber Coffees, handing out congeniality awards and helping to run the board meetings.

She hopes that as president of the ambassadors she can help welcome people when they move to Algona.

Vicki Mallory, executive director of the chamber, said, “The ambassadors have always been the goodwill face of the chamber, our volunteer base. They are under the umbrella of the chamber, but they have their own officers and own treasury. They are the go-to group for us to find volunteers for the chamber-sponsored events.”

